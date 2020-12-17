CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New video released from Chandler police shows an officer being sprayed with sprayed a substance similar to pepper spray. T
According to Sgt. Jason McClimans of the Chandler Police Department, the incident happened on Dec. 3 when the officer pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation near Gilbert and Riggs roads. When the officer walked up to the car, the suspect, Frank Zamora, sprayed a substance similar to pepper spray in the officer's face.
Arizona's Family obtained the video on Thursday morning and it shows the officer walking up to the suspect's vehicle, asking some questions and suddenly the suspect sprays the officer in the face. Watch video of the incident in the player above.
The officer was temporarily blinded, had trouble breathing, and felt a burning sensation on his face. He was treated by fire personnel and is recovering.
Police said Zamora fled from the scene with his passenger still inside. Investigators used license plate information to identify Zamora and his passenger. Police also learned the pair were involved in a theft from a grocery store that occurred right before the alleged assault.
Police located Zamora and his passenger near Central and Dobbins avenues a couple of hours.
Zamora was booked into jail for aggravated assault on an officer, three counts of shoplifting, and other charges. Police were also able to connect Zamora to previous shoplifting incidents in Chandler.