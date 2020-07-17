MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A viral video shows a controversial arrest at a Mesa apartment complex where an unarmed man was hit repeatedly with bean bag rounds. Mesa Police say they had reason to believe the man was armed and could potentially get violent.

Cell phone video captured yesterday by a witness at the apartment complex shows Lorenzo Jones Junior standing at the foot of the stairs with his fiancée Tenisha Gaston and their five young children. SWAT officers can be heard off-camera giving commands to “get your hands up.”

In the video, Jones hands Gaston the child he is carrying and speaks with her briefly before turning and putting his hands up. Moments later, Jones is hit with a bean bag round. The footage shows Jones hit the ground and roll over before he’s hit two more times.

“You see Mesa Police shoot him with his hands up in the air,” says the family’s attorney Benjamin Taylor.

Gaston says the rounds came dangerously close to her children.

“My kids are scared. Like, literally scared,” says Gaston. “My 2-year-old son sat there and said he don’t want to go to jail. My 2-year-old shouldn’t say nothing like that.”

“[We were] dealing with a very dangerous situation and a dangerous person, so that's what the officers knew at the time,” says Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost.

Cost says police were there for a bench warrant related to two violent offenses as well as a search warrant related to a weapons misconduct charge.

Court records show, last week, Jones got arrested after officers responded to a domestic violence call at the apartment complex. Documents say Jones was there with his fiancée and another woman when there was an “argument” between Jones and the woman. Records say Jones “punched her in the face at least three times.” When the woman’s children tried to stop the attack, Jones reportedly punched two of them and shoved the third child.

Court paperwork says the victims called police. Documents say Jones “jumped and punched the officer in the face,” leaving a “large welt on his left temple.”

Taylor questions why SWAT was at the home when Jones had been in court that morning. Cost says his officers would not have known whether Jones attended a hearing. He also says a family member told police Jones had a gun, but when Jones got taken into custody, officers did not find a gun on him.

“I had my newborn in my hand,” says Gaston. “They could of hit us. That's how close I was with him.”

Gaston says she wants the officer who fired the bean bag rounds to be investigated.

While SWAT officers do not wear body cameras, Cost says he’s grateful for the witness video. He says he will be reviewing the use-of-force incident, which he says is standard practice.

“Obviously, when children are around and we have to use force, that's always a concern for the officers,” says Cost. “It's part of our review.”