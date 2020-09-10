HAPPY JACK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dramatic body-cam footage was released on Thursday of a deputy and civilians saving the life of a 19-year-old woman who severed her arm in a rollover of a UTV, an off-road vehicle, on September 5.
Around 1:30 p.m. that day, Coconino County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Luna was speaking to a group of campers, south of the Clints Well along Highway 87, when a UTV rollover happened nearby. Deputy Luna and bystanders rushed to the crash to assist.
Deputy Luna's body cam was already activated when he was talking to campers about an unrelated situation, so the UTV rollover rescue was captured on camera.
The UTV had landed on the woman driving it. As civilians up-righted the vehicle to get to the woman, Deputy Luna called medical officials to come to the scene.
"I got an amputated arm, 962 vehicle rollover," Deputy Luna could be heard saying on the video.
The woman, who's from Phoenix, was bleeding profusely from her left arm that was almost completely amputated above the elbow.
In addition to providing first aid to the victim, Deputy Luna applied a tourniquet, which is distributed to all Coconino Sheriff's Office deputies, to the woman's injury to stop the bleeding.
One woman giving the victim aid, could be heard on the video saying, "I need her down. She's losing blood." Another bystander helping, could be heard saying to Deputy Luna, "I'm standing behind you officer. I don't want these children to see."
As Deputy Luna put the tourniquet on the injured woman, she could be heard asking, "Am I going to die?" That's when everyone surrounding her replied, "No, no, no!"
According to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, because of the remote and rough road conditions of the area, it was hard for the Blue Ridge Fire Department to reach the scene. As a result, Deputy Luna prepped to take the woman to the hospital in his patrol vehicle. That's when he put the woman into his backseat and applied another tourniquet to her injury.
Eventually, an ambulance was able to get to the scene and give medical care to the victim. The woman was taken to a Native Air helicopter and flown to Honor Health - Scottsdale Osborn Hospital for treatment. She reportedly wouldn't have survived if it wasn't for the quick actions of Deputy Luna and the bystanders.