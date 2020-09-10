HAPPY JACK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dramatic body-cam footage was released on Thursday of a deputy and civilians saving the life of a 19-year-old Phoenix woman whose arm was severed when her off-road vehicle rolled.
It happened on the afternoon of Sept. 5. Coconino County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Luna was speaking to a group of campers nearby, so he was one of the first people on the scene. His body camera recorded the rescue.
The woman was driving the UTV when it rolled; it landed on top of her. As civilians uprighted the vehicle to get to her, Luna called in the wreck. "I got an amputated arm, 962 vehicle rollover," he can be heard saying on the video. He then applied a tourniquet to the woman's left arm, which had been nearly severed above the elbow.
Bystanders were doing everything they could to help.
"I need her down. She's losing blood," a woman is heard saying on Luna's video. Another said, "I'm standing behind you, officer. I don't want these children to see."
The victim, whose name has not been released, asked if she was going to die. Those around her assured her that she would survive.
Because the area where the UTV rolled is remote and rugged, it took quite some time for the Blue Ridge Fire Department to get to the scene. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says Luna took the woman to his patrol vehicle and geared up to take her to the hospital himself.
An ambulance eventually got there and paramedics took over the woman's care. They met a medical helicopter, which flew her to a Scottsdale hospital. She reportedly would not have survived had Luna and the bystanders not acted so quickly.