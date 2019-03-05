A video shared with Arizona's Family shows a close call between someone riding on a scooter and a car in the Valley.
A man named Ben Kucenski sent us the video with the following information:
Had an incident this morning with two kids riding a single BIRD (or other brand) scooter who lost control and ended up in front of my car. Fortunately I was able to swerve and they hit the side of my car instead of ending up under it. As a result someone ended up rear-ending my car but fortunately did not cause any significant damage.
Kids need to be aware that these scooters are not toys and they need to follow the rules. This could have ended up a lot worse for them. Had traffic been moving faster, a driver not been paying attention, or a larger vehicle that can't maneuver as fast been the one to meet up with them in the middle of the road, they could very well have not walked away from it.
Lime, Uber, Razor, and Bird are just a few brands. And not all cities say they are welcome. Glendale recently banned them for safety issues, Peoria ended its pilot program, and Scottsdale imposed strict rules. At least two companies have threatened to leave Tempe because of fees, and ASU is collecting $99,000 in fees from the companies.
