GOODYEAR, AZ. (3TV/CBS5) -- New body camera footage shows the harrowing moments an autistic teen was rescued from a hot van in Goodyear last month.
On July 9, as police approached the van, the teen’s mother tells the officer, “my son was left in the hot van since 8:00 this morning!"
[RELATED: PD: Autistic teen left on hot bus for 3 hours in Goodyear]
Video shows stunned police officers as they took in this situation.
"He was in this van for four hours?!" asks a surprised police officer.
[WATCH: Body-cam video released of police response to autistic boy left in hot van in Goodyear]
Even after rescuers arrived, footage shows the teen's mother was still frantic for help.
"Can we turn this car around? He's still in the sun!" she asks as paramedics arrived.
Police say the teen was on his way to the daytime care facility for people with special needs.
[RELATED: Mother 'had a feeling' before discovering bus driver left autistic son in hot vehicle in Goodyear]
After he was found, police then interviewed the driver of the bus, who police believe forgot about the teen.
"I’ve been a caregiver for 19 years... and this has never happened!" the driver tells police.
From there, she admits to police she didn't follow exit procedures because someone else had agreed to do it.
"Did you do that today?” police ask the driver, regarding following exit procedures. “Ummm... to be honest, I was relying on the other person," she responds.
When police searched the van later they discovered deadly conditions, with a thermometer reading 129 degrees inside the vehicle.
The teen was taken to the hospital and later released.
The driver was later fired and charged with child abuse and endangerment.
[RELATED: Woman faces charges after after autistic boy left on bus for hours in Goodyear]