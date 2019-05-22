PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Silent Witness released surveillance video on Wednesday of someone torching a vehicle with an ignitable device.
The incident happened on Monday, April 22, around 2:30 a.m. at a residence near the area of 35th Avenue and West Country Gables Drive.
[WATCH: Footage of truck torched with flammable device in Phoenix]
The video shows someone walking near the driveway of the victim's house.
A few minutes later, the alleged suspect's vehicle is seen passing the victim's house. A passenger in that vehicle threw a combustible device at the rear of the victim's truck, causing it to catch on fire and burn.
Investigators are looking for any information about this incident.
The suspect who was driving the vehicle is possibly a man. The vehicle the suspect was driving could be light-colored small SUV like a Volvo Xc90 with a trailer hitch.
The second suspect, the passenger of the vehicle, appears to be a man wearing a plaid shirt and hoodie.
If you recognize either of these men, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap a phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
