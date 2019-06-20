PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix's Aviation Department has released surveillance video of a man attacking a group of TSA agents at Sky Harbor Airport on Tuesday morning.
[RAW VIDEO: Man attacks TSA agents at Phoenix Sky Harbor]
The video shows a man, who police identified as 19-year-old Tyrese Garner of Texas, going through a body scan machine, pushing one TSA agent over and then taking a swing at another.
The agent ducked, and then Garner lands at least two punches on another agent before a group of agents tackled him to the ground, investigators said.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Five TSA officers attacked, injured at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport]
The police report says Garner resisted arrest, "kicking and writhing on the ground."
One TSA officer was taken to the hospital and four other officers were taken to an urgent care.
Garner faces five counts of assault, one count of criminal trespassing and one count of resisting arrest.
The police report states that Garner may be mentally disturbed, and may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
(2) comments
That guy is a real POS. Attacking a woman and throwing her to the ground. I hope all TSO's, STSO's and LTSO's are doing better and wish you a quick recovery.
Now if you ever wanted to shoot someone, here you go!
