Arizona's Family Weather Anchor Ashlee DeMartino spotted a cold-air funnel cloud near the McDowell Mountains Tuesday afternoon.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A cold-funnel cloud may have been spotted in the Phoenix-area. 

Arizona's Family weather anchor Ashlee DeMartino spotted a possible cold-air funnel cloud near the McDowell Mountains Tuesday afternoon. 

The National Weather Service has issued a significant weather advisory for Maricopa and Pinal Counties until 12:45 p.m.

NWS said that heavy rain, thunderstorms and nickel-sized hail are possible Tuesday afternoon in the Valley. 

(1) comment

PhxHeat
PhxHeat

'Toto, I've a feeling we're not in Phoenix anymore.'

