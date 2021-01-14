GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man seen hitting a gas station clerk during an armed robbery at a gas station in Glendale on Tuesday.
According to Glendale police, the suspect walked into the store at 51st and Glendale avenues Tuesday night around 9:40 p.m. and picked up some beer. As the clerk walked behind the counter to conduct the sale, the man ran up behind her and struck her with a weapon in the back of the head. The attack left the victim bleeding. Police say the man possibly used a broken brick, piece of concrete, or a large rock.
The suspect is seen on video taking money from the register and cigarettes from behind the counter. Police say the man told the victim to go to the bathroom with him and tried dragging her by her hair while making motions threatening to hit her again with the weapon he was holding. The woman was able to get the suspect off of her, and the man ran from the store, northbound on 51st Avenue.
The suspect is described as a man about 30 years old, 5'7-5'9, and a medium build. He was wearing a maroon zipper hoodie, neon undershirt, jeans, work boots, camouflage mask, gardening style gloves with tan cloth, and red rubber palms.
If you have any information on the suspect's identity or location, please call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000, or if you would like to remain anonymous, you can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for a potential reward of up to $1000.