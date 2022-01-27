PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A driver trapped in his wrecked burning car was pulled to safety thanks to a couple of Phoenix police officers, and their body cameras recorded it all. Phoenix Police tweeted part of that video on Thursday, saying the man suffered life-threatening injuries. The two officers burned their arms and hands, getting him out of the upside-down car.
Police said the single-vehicle wreck happened at about 9 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 31st Avenue and Thunderbird Road. It’s not clear how it happened, but video from one body cam shows dark smoke pouring off the car as the officer grabbed a fire extinguisher from their SUV. It also shows the other officer kneeling beside the car, prying the door open, and shoving the side airbag out of the way to get to the driver.
“We do have one male passed out,” the officer on the ground said. People nearby also helped the officers haul the man out of the car and drag him safely from the burning car.
Yesterday two #PHXPD officers, with the help of community members, pulled a man from a vehicle on fire that was involved in a collision near 31st Ave. and Thunderbird.The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries. #ThisIsWhoWeAre pic.twitter.com/hb0s3Am9f9— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) January 27, 2022