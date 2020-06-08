PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A video that has now gone viral shows a Phoenix woman being slapped in the face for allegedly making a racist comment.
Greg Conn, the man behind the video, spoke to Arizona's Family talks about the moment three lives collided inside a gas station on Seventh street and Bell Road in Phoenix. “Five seconds after I was checking out, this lady walks in, and all upset that her pump wasn’t working, and that there was a line in the gas station, and she started yelling at the clerk to go get another clerk to come out,” said Conn.
He said he started recording as the woman started arguing with another customer and out of nowhere, allegedly making it about race. “The lady went off on her. Told the cashier not to serve her and that she could go back to her country,” said Conn.
Surveillance video given to us by Superpumper showed the woman continuing to walk toward the couple, pointing her finger, and at one point, even pushing the man in his shoulder, while his hands are in pockets. After that, the argument escalates. In the video, the woman shouts at the customer, demanding to know where she was born, then can be heard allegedly saying, "You’re going back to Mexico.”
“And that’s when the lady pushes Karina and she gets hit right there,” said Conn.
The video has been shared thousands of times… and the women’s husband said his law firm is now the target of harassment. “We are not racists. All I can tell you is that my wife has been going through a mental crisis,” said the woman’s husband. He said following this incident his wife is undergoing an intervention. “And I love her dearly and that’s not who she is and I just want everyone to know how sorry I am. And the lady in that altercation, I am so sorry, I don’t know her name. I don’t know how to reach her. I just want to share I’m so sorry all that happened."
In the meantime Superpumper is banning the woman from all 13 of its locations statewide.