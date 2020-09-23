PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Shelly Montes had no intention of stepping into the spotlight, but that's exactly what happened when the Peoria Police officer was out on patrol earlier this month, in a neighborhood near 87th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.
At around 3 a.m., Montes noticed someone's American flag had blown over in the wind, so she stopped to pick it up. The homeowner's Ring video shows Montes rolling up the flag and placing it by the front door. "It's something that's painful to me," said Montes. "I don't like seeing the flag on the ground."
Montes didn't think what she did was a big deal. But then, Peoria police posted the video on social media, and the video went viral. "There are a lot of patriots out there who have reached out from all over the country," said Montes. "New York, Maine... they've left messages at the police department thanking me for what I did."
Montes said that after serving 5 years in the U.S. Air Force, she knows the importance of the American flag and what it represents. "To me, it's inclusive of everyone who lives in this country, and represents my family," said Montes. "Immigrants from another country and what the country has done for my family, and for me, and why I wanted to give back to my country."
The homeowner to whom the flag belongs is also a veteran, but prefers to remain anonymous. He said he's grateful for what Officer Montes did and feels good knowing she's out there patrolling our streets.
"To be honest, we don't do this job for recognition," said Montes. "We do it because its a passion. It's a noble profession."