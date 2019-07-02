PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Video footage of man stealing luggage from the Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix was released by the City of Phoenix Aviation Department on Tuesday.
The man, identified as Bryan Lewis, was arrested in Mesa back in May under suspicion of multiple thefts made at the airport, according to court documents.
In the video footage, police say Lewis is the man in the blue shirt that is seen leaving the carousel with at least three bags.
Airport surveillance captured Lewis stealing between November 2018 and March 2019.
On Monday, November 18, 2018, Lewis was seen stealing a gray roller bag on carousel four of the level one baggage claim of terminal four in the airport. Soon after, he was observed fleeing the airport.
The roller bag was eventually found empty with other abandoned luggage in a hotel room. Employees of the hotel contacted the airlines who then contacted airport police, court documents said.
The roller bag's owner, who reported the bag missing, identified the luggage when contacted by police. The owner of the bag wants justice.
On Friday, March 29, 2019, court documents say Lewis was captured by airport surveillance again stealing another bag from the baggage claim area at terminal four. This time, Lewis arrived at the airport in red Mazda Sedan. Airport cameras were able to capture the license plate. Airport video footage shows Lewis putting the luggage in the vehicle and driving off with an unknown man. A record check confirmed the vehicle was registered to Lewis, said court documents.
In May 2019, police started surveillance of a Mesa address associated with Lewis. On May 8, they observed the red Mazda parked at this location. That same day, with marked support from airport police, surveillance officers noticed Lewis riding a BMX style bike with no light eastbound on Hampton Avenue. Lewis was stopped and taken into custody by the officers.
Lewis now faces four counts of burglary and theft charges. Between 1980 and 2007, Lewis already served time seven times at the Arizona Department of Corrections for burglary, theft and stolen property charges. Lewis supervision ended in 2015.
