NEAR SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) – Three young Arizona Diamondbacks fans got the surprise of their lives at Tuesday’s spring training game against the Texas Rangers at Salt River Fields.
The Trickett kids – Sienna, 12, Dominique, 6, and Max, 5 – took part in the hot dog derby but they had no idea who was waiting for them at the finish line.
The little hot dogs raced into their father’s arms.
Sean Trickett just returned home from serving in Afghanistan. There were happy tears all around, and it was all caught on video.
Between his time in the Marines and the Army, Trickett has served a total of 18 years.
Tuesday’s reunion happened to fall on the anniversary of Trickett’s first date with his wife, Patty, who also served in the Army and the Air Force Reserves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.