BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Department of Corrections has just released the video of a violent and intense hostage drama inside the library of a Buckeye prison.
The encounter between an inmate and the prison librarian happened in December of 2018.
Officials say the inmate, later identified as Timothy Monk, took the worker hostage "in an apparent demand to leave the complex."
[RELATED: Inmate in hostage situation at Lewis prison in Buckeye incarcerated since '80s]
In the first moments of video, you can see the inmate walk into the library. Monk makes sure the door is shut behind him, then reaches into his sock, pulling out a "prison-made blade-type weapon."
Suddenly, he grabs the librarian, Allen Hartzell, roughly around the neck from behind, and wrestles him to the ground.
In the struggle, Hartzell did exactly as he was trained, and pepper sprayed his attacker. The move would prove crucial to his rescue.
You can then see Monk dragging the Hartzell backward across the floor.
Monk yells out, "[Expletive] with me, I'll show you how bad I am!"
"Why do I gotta do this?" you can hear him demanding next.
"You shouldn't," responds a voice off-camera. "It shouldn't have came [sic] to this."
The tense stand-off continued for two hours.
Later, Monk appears red faced and nauseous, likely feeling the effects of Hartzell's pepper spray. Tactical teams decided it was time to make a move. In the video, you can hear officials outside the room quietly planning a way to take control of the situation.
"Tell them to get ready," you can hear in an off-camera whisper. "Tell Team One to get ready."
Moments later, a team of heavily armed corrections officers stormed the library with a stun grenade, pepperballs and bean bags.
"Personnel deployed a diversionary device into the library and used less-than-lethal force on the inmate, while our team successfully secured the safety of our employee," read a statement from ADC.
Officers were able to subdue the inmate and take him back into custody. The prison employee was not hurt.
"This video is a good example of the ever-present risks faced by correctional employees, and why the courageous public safety professionals who work inside prisons deserve our highest respect," said a ADC spokesperson.
Thursday, the ADC awarded Hartzell with the agency's 'Medal of Valor,' it's highest honor, and praised the 19 staff members who rescued him.
This is not the first time Monk has done this.
Monk came to ADC in 1988 when he was sentenced out of Maricopa County for armed robbery, sexual assault and kidnapping.
In 2006 he held a female corrections officer hostage in a Tucson prison using a homemade blade of razors and plexiglass. That stand-off lasted five hours.
Monk is currently serving 97 years in prison. He will face new charges for what ADC calls "his reprehensible criminal actions."
This ADC video of a December 2018 hostage incident is a good example of the ever-present risks faced by correctional employees, and why the courageous public safety professionals who work inside prisons deserve our highest respect! https://t.co/sFKgJbIEA0— Arizona Corrections (@AZCorrections) January 31, 2019
Arizona’s Correctional Officers put their lives on the line to protect our safety. This is another example of the difficulties and dangers they face as they carry out their duties. Thank you to everyone involved for your heroic actions @AZCorrections #AZService https://t.co/5U385HH9tg— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 31, 2019
(2) comments
Yea he really showed them how bad he is. Bad enough that he will never get out of jail an never be allowed to be alone with anyone else. Real smart move Monk.
They didn't see fit to include the detail that this was Lewis prison. This is run by the state, not privately run. I hope the Librarian will be okay and be able to return to work. I don't know whether or not he has done so.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.