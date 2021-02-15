PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Witnesses say an argument between a customer and a kiosk worker over a pair of shoes led to a deadly shooting at Desert Sky Mall Sunday.

Two people were shot. Police say 17-year-old Alejandro Martinez was killed in the gunfire. A 20-year-old man was also shot, but he's expected to survive. His name has not been released.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Sunday at Desert Sky Mall near 75th Avenue and Thomas in west Phoenix.

Video and images obtained exclusively by Arizona’s Family show the moments after gunfire broke out. In the video, you can see one of the victims, lying in the middle of the mall, screaming in pain. Then you see a group of people crowding around the victim, trying to help.

"There was a gun on the floor and blood everywhere. We ducked down; I was so scared,” said Theresa Quinones, who was working at a kiosk less than 10 feet away.

“A customer, he was just upset over some shoes,” said Quinones. She said it started with the customer believing he was sold a pair of knock-off designer sneakers.

"At some point, that argument escalated. Both men armed themselves and exchanged gunfire,” said Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams.

It's unclear how the teen was involved, but police say he was not one of the two involved in the argument. "He was not one of the two males that exchanged gunfire," said Sgt. Williams.

In the last 18 months, Desert Sky Mall has been the site of four separate violent incidents.

In August of 2019, an armed robbery at a jewelry store, when people thought gunshots were fired.

In December of 2019, a man shot a woman and hijacked a truck.

In March of 2020, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed.

And now, on Feb. 14, 2021, 17-year-old Alejandro Martinez lost his life.

"I feel like there should more security. People walk around here with guns and it’s just not safe,” said Quinones.

The kiosk employee is cooperating with the police.