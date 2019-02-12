MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An encounter between Mesa Police bicycle officers and a driver of a stolen truck shows the dangers officers are faced with almost on a daily basis, the department says.
Those three officers are OK, but their bikes are not after the suspect ran them over while trying to get away.
On Wednesday, Feb. 6, three Mesa bike officers were patrolling a hotel near Main Street and Alma School Road, where they’ve had an increase in reports of drug activity.
They noticed a green and silver Dodge truck parked with a man and two women inside.
As soon as they approached, the driver started to make a getaway.
Officers were able to jump aside before the truck sped off, running over their bikes and destroying them, then hitting a parked car.
“This is what we encounter every night and this is reality to us every single night,” said Mesa Police Sgt. Sergio Nieto. “Every time we go out there and put our uniforms on, it's unknown."
Nieto is thankful the three officers were not injured.
“It definitely could have been a deadly encounter for them,” said Nieto.
Police are still looking for the truck, which was reported stolen out of Coolidge. Mesa police say the driver could face aggravated assault charges.
