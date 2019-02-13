Peoria police crash

Driver crashes into Peoria police vehicle on Feb. 12.

 Twitter/Peoria PD

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Peoria police officer is okay after a vehicle crashed into his patrol car on Tuesday.  

Peoria police said an officer was pulled over on eastbound SR 74, approaching mile marker 22, when another vehicle hit the stopped police car.

The driver was not impaired and claimed they were unable to stop in time because the vehicle in front of them had slowed down while passing the police vehicle.  

The Peoria Police Department caught the crash on video.

Police say the officer was working to clear hay off the roadway.

Nobody was hurt in the crash. 

Arizona laws require you to slow down and move over a lane when approaching a stopped emergency vehicle. 

