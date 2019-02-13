PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Peoria police officer is okay after a vehicle crashed into his patrol car on Tuesday.
Peoria police said an officer was pulled over on eastbound SR 74, approaching mile marker 22, when another vehicle hit the stopped police car.
The driver was not impaired and claimed they were unable to stop in time because the vehicle in front of them had slowed down while passing the police vehicle.
[RELATED: Caught Misbehaving: What is the Move Over Law?]
The Peoria Police Department caught the crash on video.
MOVE OVER & SLOW DOWN FOR STOPPED EMERGENCY VEHICLES 🚔This could have been way worse....thankfully nobody was injured! AZ #law requires drivers to #SlowDown & #MoveOver a lane when approaching a stopped #emergency vehicle. Help us spread this message by sharing this! #PeoriaPDAZ pic.twitter.com/vVpg2812VH— Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) February 13, 2019
Police say the officer was working to clear hay off the roadway.
Nobody was hurt in the crash.
Arizona laws require you to slow down and move over a lane when approaching a stopped emergency vehicle.
[RELATED: Troopers hope to educate drivers about Move Over Law]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.