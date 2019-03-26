PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A suspect is in custody after leading the Arizona Department of Public Safety on a pursuit through central Phoenix on Tuesday.
The incident just after 2 p.m. on Interstate 17, north of Phoenix. Video from the news helicopter showed DPS troopers taking the suspect into custody at a QuikTrip near I-17 and Thunderbird Road.
The suspect was seen doing push-ups before being tased by troopers at the gas station.
The name of the suspect has not been released. It is unclear why DPS was pursuing the suspect to begin with.
