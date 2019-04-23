(DATA DOCTORS) -- Installing a video doorbell is very easy and has many benefits, which often lead to the purchase of other smart devices. Doing a little homework on the options, as well as the platforms they use, is essential.
Q: What should I know before deciding between Ring and Nest as my video doorbell?
A: Both Nest and Ring were acquired by tech giants Google and Amazon. You should review what else is available for their respective platforms for future add-ons and integration options with things like Google Home or Alexa.
Installation considerations
Before buying either, be sure to evaluate the location where it will be installed.
All of these devices require a reliable Wi-Fi signal to properly function. If you don’t have a hardwired doorbell, you’ll need to buy one with a built-in battery.
Test the signal strength at the installation location using the Android Wi-Fi Analyzer app. Apple restricts access to its Wi-Fi chip, so the iPhone apps available aren’t as helpful. You'll want to borrow a friend’s Android smartphone if you don’t have one.
Start by testing the 2.4 GHz signal. It's slower but offers greater distance than the 5 GHz and is adequate for most video resolutions.
Open the List menu and then tap the three vertical dots in the upper left corner of the app. It will show you all of the Wi-Fi signals in range ranking by signal quality.
You’ll also get a dBm number (the closer to 0, the better) with a partial circle in either green or yellow to indicate the quality of the signal and any detected interference.
In my tests, if you can get it to -75 or lower, you’ll get reliable video streams from your doorbell.
If you want to use a device that offers higher resolution (1080p), you’ll need to make sure you have a very good signal (in the green) so the video stream stays smooth.
Avoid installing the doorbell so that it faces directly east. The afternoon sun can cause video quality issues along with false motion alerts because they use infrared heat detection.
Ring options
Founded in 2012, Ring was originally called Doorbot. It was featured on a 2013 episode of Shark Tank, so the company has around for a while.
There are currently three consumer options from Ring: Video Doorbell ($99.99), Video Doorbell 2 ($199) and Video Doorbell Pro ($249).
If you don’t have power to the location, stick to the Doorbell or Doorbell 2, which have batteries and only connect via 2.4GHz. The primary differences are in the video resolution (720p versus 1080p,) and the Doorbell 2 has a detachable battery.
Editor's note: Ring also has a new product call the Door View Cam, which starts at $199. It's designed to replace a peephole.
Nest Hello
The only offering from Nest, called Hello ($229), must be hardwired. If your location isn’t pre-wired, you’ll either have to use one of the Ring devices or have wires run to your location.
Hello works on both 2.4 and 5 GHz, the video quality is excellent, and it offers optional features such as facial recognition. It also is more heat sensitive than Ring (104 degree max versus 120 for Ring).
Not the only games in town
There are also devices you might want to consider from August ($199) and SkyBell ($199), especially if you want free options for storing your videos.
