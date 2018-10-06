CHANTILLY, FRANCE (3TV/CBS5) - A horse walks into a bar...
No, that's not the start of a bad joke. It really happened!
Actually, the horse galloped into a bar in the French town of Chantilly, north of Paris.
The young horse escaped her racing stable and made a run for the nearest cafe.
Customers scampered for safety as she pranced through the premises, kicking her hind legs in the air.
A CCTV camera captured how the horse ran from one end of the room to the other before making a U-turn and strutting back, bumping into the bar tables and chairs, before leaving the building.
Bar owner Stephane Jasmin said no one was hurt in the incident, but says he and the customers were stunned at what had happened.
There were only seven customers in the pub when the horse came galloping through.
Things might have been a lot more serious had the animal come five minutes earlier because a large number of people had just left to catch a train.
The horse's jockey Jean-Marie Beguigne said he lost hold of the horse, and that the animal had what he called a "runaway penchant".
