PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5 ) -- Police are looking for an armed man who robbed a convenience store in Phoenix.

On Wednesday, March 4, the suspect walked into the convenience store at 35th Avenue and Osborn Road around 8:30 p.m. armed with a gun. The man is seen on surveillance video pointing the gun at an employee and demanding money.

The suspect grabbed the money and ran from the store. He is described as a Hispanic male in his early 20s, 5'9 in height, about 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Although the suspect's face was covered with a red bandanna, police hope that someone will recognize his clothes or "bowl style" haircut.

If you recognize the suspect, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). You could can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

 

