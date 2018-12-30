(3TV/CBS 5) - New surveillance video shows staffers at an Arizona Southwest Key shelter appearing to push, pull and drag migrant children.
The alleged child abuse and assault on minors happened in mid-September, the month before the federal government suspended operations at the Hacienda Del Sol Southwest Key facility in Youngtown.
AZ Family reached out to Southwest Key spokesman Jeff Eller for a response to the videos.
Eller didn't directly address the videos. He instead provided the same statement sent from Southwest Key Programs national headquarters back in October when the federal government suspended the shelter's operations.
“We wholeheartedly welcomed the Office of Refugee Resettlement’s decision to suspend operations at Hacienda Del Sol and are working to thoroughly retrain our staff. We are simultaneously engaging the Child Welfare Consulting Partnership to do an independent, top-tobottom review of our processes, procedures, hiring and training in our Arizona shelters.”
Youngtown is located about 30 minutes northwest of downtown Phoenix.
According to CNN, workers allegedly dragged and pushed at least three children at the migrant shelter in Youngtown.
It's believed Southwest Key reported the incidents to local law enforcement and federal officials.
"The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office investigated several allegations of child abuse and assault on minors occurring on September 14th, 17th, and 21st of 2018," wrote MCSO spokesman Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez in an e-mailed statement Sunday.
Enriquez added how this case moves forward will be up to the Maricopa County Attorney's office.
"Based upon the evidence gathered during this thorough investigation, MCSO executive command has made the decision to submit the case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for its review and determination of criminal charges," wrote Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez in an e-mailed statement.
The case is expected to be submitted to the County Attorney Monday and "further questions about this matter should be directed to the County Attorney," he wrote.
The video was obtained by The Arizona Republic through a public records request through the Arizona Department of Health Services and was recently made available to CNN. KTVK and KPHO have permission to use CNN video.
(3) comments
The kids shouldn't even be in this country, but no kid should be treated this way.
Such a nice legacy Obama left behind.
Obama's legacy? Trump is the one with the disastrous policy that broke families up. Actually, you don't know sh*t about policy or politics, yet here you are spouting inaccurate nonsense on a message board. I bet you don't even vote. You just whine and complain.
