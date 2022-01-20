PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - He was a kind, charismatic, generous man who loved life and his family. Fifty-two-year-old Stan Fischer was killed by a hit-and-run driver last week, and his family and friends are devastated.
"We're trying to pick up the pieces now because he was such a big part of everybody who knew him," said Fischer's sister Marlo Chandler.
Fischer had gone for a ride on his electric bicycle with his nephew early in the morning on January 14. He was reportedly trying to cross 12th Street, south of Northern Avenue when he fell over. As he got up, a car, going extremely fast, ran him down.
His nephew Jackson Chandler said the bicycle got stuck under the car and dragged down the Street, so the driver stopped, pried the bike off, then drove away.
"I was just thinking how could you be so heartless, to just leave and not even check to see if he is OK," said Jackson Chandler. "To go ditch the bike and leave and not check on him or anything, I couldn't believe it"
Fischer's fiancee Tracy Nauman has some of the debris left behind at the crash site. It includes several red paint chips from the vehicle involved. She said all she knows right now is that the car was a bright red coupe. Detectives are checking surveillance cameras in the area to find more clues.
Fischer's family is hoping that speaking out about what happened will stir up new leads, and someone in public will come forward to help catch the hit and run driver.
"Somebody knows something," said Nauman. "Please say something. What if this happened to your loved one? How would you feel? You would want to find answers too."
"Any information that we can get to help solve this, to bring this person to justice, to make them face consequences, because you took a very special person," said Marlo Chandler.
Fischer's family is offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.