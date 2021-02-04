CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A person who was asleep in their home was shot through their window in Chandler early Thursday morning, police say.
Sgt. Jason McClimans with the Chandler Police Department said someone fired a weapon through a window of a home near Gilbert and Chandler Heights roads just after 2:30 a.m. The bullet hit a person who was asleep.
The victim, who is only described as an adult, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. McClimans said police have no suspect at this time. No other details have been released.