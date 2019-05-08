MIAMI, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- In 2009 Ernie Singh was shot in the face outside of his home in Miami, Arizona.
"It was such an awful tragedy when we lost him," said Maria Yniguez, Singh’s sister. "But when I saw on the TV what had happened, it brought everything back."
At the time, Singh’s family told Arizona’s Family that Christopher Redondo was jealous of a relationship Singh’s brother had with Redondo’s wife.
[WATCH: Family of another Christopher Redondo victim speaks out]
In 2012 Redondo pleaded guilty to the murder of Singh and was given life in prison.
"It's just not right," said Yniguez. "Justice was not served."
Singh’s family will never get closure.
"My mother passed away March 1, and she never got closure on my brother," said Yniguez. "And I think that’s what killed my mom -- her depression. That was her baby. That was our baby."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.