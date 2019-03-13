PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of the woman who was kidnapped earlier this week is relieved she's been found safe and her kidnapper didn't harm her.
Cassandra Long, mother of 30-year-old kidnap victim Andrea Lou Dixon, says, "I'm just feeling very relieved and... I'm just happy that she's safe and she's safe, that he didn't harm her."
Long's referring to her daughter's estranged boyfriend and accused kidnapper, 24-year-old Eddison Noyola. Still, Long's joy is held in check by the thought that three people were shot during the week long events. "My prayers go out to the three victims that were shot. I pray for them and their families for recovery," said Long.
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson with the Phoenix Police Department, Noyola had been on the run after he stole a gun and a 2018 white Chevrolet Malibu from some family members near 43rd and Glendale avenues around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
Police believe Noyola then forced entry into an apartment near Thomas Road and 51st Avenue at around 11 p.m. where he shot two men. Both men were transported to local hospitals. One is in extremely critical condition and the other is in critical condition.
Thompson said after the double shooting, Noyola went to an apartment near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road where he shot a man and kidnapped his girlfriend, Dixon. The victim in that shooting is also in critical condition.
Thompson says the armed Noyola went to an acquaintance's home in Glendale just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and stole his Toyota Highlander. He then fled the scene. Dixon is not believed to be a suspect in the theft.
It was Thursday moring when Noyola, and his kidnapped girlfriend, 30-year-old Andrea Lou Dixon, were located in a stolen vehicle by Glendale police officers and taken into custody near 55th Avenue and Voltaire Drive. Thompson said both Noyola and Dixon, who appeared unharmed, were taken into custody peacefully.
They were both taken to the Phoenix Police Headquarters to be interviewed. Police investigators say Dixon is a victim in this incident and is not being charged with any crimes that happened when she was with Noyola.
Noyola is facing 3 counts of attempted first-degree murder, 3 counts of burglary, 1 count of aggravated and 1 count of kidnapping for crimes in Phoenix. More charges may be pending from other jurisdictions.
"I've been praying and god has answered our prayers," said Long. "I just want to say thank you to the Phoenix Police Department and Glendale Police Department for all that they've done in searching for them and finding my daughter and bringing her to her safety."
