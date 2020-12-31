PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Two suspects in an early morning assault and robbery are in the hospital after the man they allegedly attacked pulled a gun on them.
It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday at the Break Room Bar and Grill in the area of 48th Street and McDowell Road in Phoenix. Officers responding to the scene found two wounded men. A third man and a woman were there, as well.
Sgt. Mercedes Fortune of the Phoenix Police Department said that third man told officers the wounded men assaulted and robbed him. “During the assault and robbery, the male victim armed himself with a gun and shot both suspects,” Fortune said.
The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to police. The conditions of the wounded men were not immediately available.
The investigation is ongoing.