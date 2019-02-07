MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mesa Police Department has released the name of the man killed in a suspected drive-by shooting near a skate park.
Police identified the victim as 26-year-old Billy Lucy.
No arrests have been made.
The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday close to Reed Skate Park, which is near Broadway and S. Gilbert roads, according to police.
[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: One man dead after shooting near skate park in Mesa]
Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.
Investigators haven't released any other details.
