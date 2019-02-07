MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mesa Police Department has released the name of the man killed in a suspected drive-by shooting near a skate park.

Police identified the victim as 26-year-old Billy Lucy.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday close to Reed Skate Park, which is near Broadway and S. Gilbert roads, according to police.

[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: One man dead after shooting near skate park in Mesa]

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Investigators haven't released any other details.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.