GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- One person suffered serious burns after a fire broke out in the garage of a Glendale home.
It happened early Sunday evening at a house near 75th Avenue north of Camelback Road.
More than a dozen firetrucks responded to the scene.
It appeared that the fire had scorched the garage and then extended into the house, damaging part of the roof.
The person who was burned was taken to the hospital. It's not known if it was the homeowner, and their condition is not known.
There's no word yet on the cause of the fire.
