PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Vice President Pence announced that he will be visiting Mesa and Tucson next Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Pence will be accepting the endorsement of the Arizona Association of Police, which represents 47 member agencies. Pence will also give a speech about the Trump administration's support of law enforcement and their commitment to never defund the police.
Pence will then head to Mesa to participate in a roll out of the Latter-Day Saints for Trump Coalition before heading back to Washington, D.C.
Pence came to Arizona to meet with Gov. Ducey last month regarding the efforts to combat COVID-19.