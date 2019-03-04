Mike Pence

In this file photo, Vice President Mike Pence speaks about the creation of a new branch of the military, Space Force, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 9, 2018. 

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting the Phoenix area Tuesday.

The Office of the Vice President tells Arizona's Family that he will be in the Phoenix area for three appearances. 

Pence is expected to arrive at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport at around 11 a.m. 

From there, Pence will be delivering remarks at the National Association of Manufacturers' Spring 2019 Board of Directors meeting at The Phoenician. 

Pence will also take part in a round table discussion with the organization's executive council and Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon.

Lastly, Pence will tour and receive a briefing at a Drug Enforcement Administration facility.

 

(1) comment

Bob Regan
Bob Regan

And, as usual Trump's chumps will greet him as the leader of the American Taliban

