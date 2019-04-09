(CNN)--Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit the US Border Patrol Station in Nogales, Arizona, on Thursday, where he will be briefed by Customs and Border Protection agents and tour the border wall, according to a White House official.
The trip comes amid controversy surrounding the departure of President Donald Trump's homeland security secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen, reports of additional officials being purged and confusion about Trump's border security plans and policies.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
(2) comments
Welcome Mr VP
MAGA!
That dead face should scare off the caravans.
