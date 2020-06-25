PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – One day after President Donald Trump’s latest trip to Arizona, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien announced that Vice President Mike Pence will be here next week.

JUST IN: National security advisor Robert O’Brien announces that ⁦@VP⁩ Mike Pence will return to AZ next week. #AzFamily #swingstate pic.twitter.com/80umnPvn1D — Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) June 24, 2020

The White House released details Thursday, saying that Pence will be in southern Arizona on Tuesday, June 30.

He will give remarks at a Faith in America event in Tucson, and then meet with Gov, Doug Ducey in Yuma to discuss the state's efforts in fighting COVID-19. Pence will head back to Washingon, D.C. Tuesday evening.

Although the vice president has not been in Arizona since October, Arizona’s Family anchor Brandon Lee spoke with Pence about the coronavirus pandemic in late March, about a month after the president tasked Pence with leading the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

The last time Pence was in Phoenix, he took part in an event with Republican Sen. Martha McSally, who is up for election this year, and a discussed with Hispanic leaders at a Scottsdale church.