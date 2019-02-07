PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Are you a veteran looking for a new job?
RecruitMilitary just hosted a job fair in Glendale, but if you missed it, you can still apply for jobs online.
There more than 230,000 jobs posted online right now. Click here to check the listings in your area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.