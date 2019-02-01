PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) – Vermont state employees can now apply for a program that will allow them to take their infant children to work.
The new policy was proposed a year ago from Gov. Phil Scott’s administration.
The Department of Human Resources instituted the policy on Friday, Feb. 1.
I’m pleased to announce our “Infants in the Workplace” initiative, which allows state employees to bring their infant to work. This program will provide working families with the opportunity to continue bonding as they transition back to work. https://t.co/c6WfnEEgom #vtpoli— Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) January 31, 2019
Infants must be older than six weeks and younger than six months.
Employees must receive written permission, including a safety check, before they get approved.
The Department of Human Resources says some workplaces, like the Agency of Transportation maintenance garages, are unlikely to see infants in the workplace.
Arizona implemented a similar program back in 2011 which allows Arizona Department of Health Services employees to bring their infants up to six months into work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.