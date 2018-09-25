What police are calling a “serious injury collision” occurred after a driver ran a red light near I-10 and 51st Avenue early Tuesday morning, according to Phoenix police.
Officials said that the driver who failed to stop for the red light was taken into custody after they previously failed to yield when police tried to stop them for another red light violation.
Injuries were non life-threatening, police said.
The collision damaged a utility pole nearby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.