MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- While no one was injured Saturday afternoon after a train rammed into an SUV in Mesa, the incident did cause road closures.
The train blocked several major intersections along Broadway Road this afternoon as investigators sorted out the details of what happened. These intersections are now reopened.
Detective Jason Flam with the Mesa Police Department says it happened near Alma school and Broadway roads.
"It appears the driver of the car slammed on her brakes to avoid hitting the drop-down arm. When she did that, she was rear-ended by the vehicle behind her, causing her vehicle to be pushed into the train," says Flam.
Nobody was injured, and the damages are minimal compared to what they could’ve been, according to Flam.
Surveillance video caught the moment the train hit the woman's SUV.
Gloria Garcia, who says she helped the woman driving the SUV, remember onlookers almost getting hit by the SUV when it hit the train.
"She was in shock. She goes, 'I don't know what to do' and 'You gotta get out of here, your gonna get hit,'" said Garcia, recalling the incident. "And as I pulled her out, we ran backwards. And the train hit the truck. And we came this close to getting hit by her car."
Everything happened so fast, according to Garcia.
"I was just thinking of her. I just could't let her get hurt," she said.