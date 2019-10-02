CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a serious crash involving a golf cart and a passenger car in Chandler.
The crash happened near Gilbert and Riggs roads around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Video from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed a golf cart off the road on its side.
Chandler police say the golf cart operator was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
The driver of the car remained at the scene.
Police say speed, impairment, and criminal activity have been ruled out.
There are traffic restrictions in the area. Check traffic on azfamily.com.