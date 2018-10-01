PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)- A man is unhurt after he lost control of his car and crashed into a Phoenix sports bar Monday morning.
The incident happened at the North Central Sports Bar near the area of 12th Street and Northern Avenue.
According to Phoenix fire, there was only one person in the vehicle and that driver was uninjured.
Phoenix police will investigate the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.