QUEEN CREEK (3TV/CBS 5) − A vehicle and train collided early Thursday morning in Queen Creek.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says the collision occurred near Rittenhouse and Combs roads.
The sheriff's office says the car was abandoned and no one was hurt. They believe the driver went mudding and it became stuck.
They advise drivers should avoid the area while they conduct an investigation.
No further details were released.
Traffic Alert: Please avoid the area of Rittenhouse and Combs in San Tan Valley. Deputies are investigating a vehicle vs. train accident. No one was injured. Thank you so much for your patience.— Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) October 4, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.