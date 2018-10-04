Train and vehicle collide

A train collided with a vehicle in Queen Creek early Thursday morning.

QUEEN CREEK (3TV/CBS 5) − A vehicle and train collided early Thursday morning in Queen Creek.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says the collision occurred near Rittenhouse and Combs roads.

The sheriff's office says the car was abandoned and no one was hurt. They believe the driver went mudding and it became stuck.

They advise drivers should avoid the area while they conduct an investigation.

No further details were released.

