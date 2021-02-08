PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A homeowner in the Willo District in central Phoenix feels targeted after her home was spray painted with swastikas twice in the last two weeks.
"The first time it happened, the officers--they were concerned--but they didn't think it was going to happen again," said the homeowner, who wants to remain anonymous for her safety.
In late January, someone spray painted the swastikas on the outside walls of her home. The second time, which happened overnight Sunday, her girlfriend's vehicle was tagged.
"We are not Jewish but we're a biracial lesbian couple so there are some potential issues with that," explained the homeowner. "I don't know what I did that made someone that angry that they've targeted us now twice, where once could have been a little bit random, but the second time, it's a clear message."
The homeowner says she's upping her security system in case someone comes back. Until someone comes forward or someone is caught, she says she can't sleep.
"Is this just spray paint or is it going to become something a little bit bigger and harmful?"
The homeowner says Phoenix police are investigating and the ADL and FBI are aware of the incident.