PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix elementary school is still cleaning up the mess, after vandals recently targeted their campus.
Wendy Brady is principal of Benchmark Elementary School. She said the vandals busted up a vending machine, splattered paint across campus and drew obscene images on a storage shed.
But the vandalism didn't stop there. "They sprayed soap all over and then set hand sanitizers on fire on our campus," said Brady. "We have them lighting fires - smashing - shaking cans of paint."
Benchmark Elementary School is located off 40th Street and Thunderbird Road in Phoenix. Surveillance video captured the two vandals coming on to campus last weekend, then smashing, breaking and demolishing as much as they could, causing thousands of dollars in damage.
Ed Whitteaker has two kids in school there. He can't understand why anyone would do this, especially during the current health crisis. "It was so disappointing, because I know the school has done everything to get the school ready for COVID-19," said Whitteaker. "It's just uncalled for, just to destroy stuff to destroy stuff, break stuff to break stuff."
"The PTO and school are going to have to put money to fixing stuff these kids just literally destroyed," said Whitteaker.
The suspects appear to be teenagers. School officials believe the same teens have been on campus before. "They've been back 3 times, since Sept 19, and escalating the damage each time," said Brady. "I'm really confident that we will catch them and we are going to hold them accountable."