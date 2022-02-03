PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's a nice, quiet North Phoenix neighborhood. But what's been happening around here lately isn't nice at all.
"The first time I saw the graffiti, I was really upset because we have lived here since 2005, and we've never seen that," said homeowner Jackie Crofts.
The Dynamite Mountain Ranch Community, off I-17 and Jomax Road, is on alert after vandals went on a destruction spree the past couple of weeks.
There's been graffiti on park walls, mailboxes, and utility meters. Bushes set on fire. A light pole was knocked over at a park, and the electrical cords were pulled out. There was also 62 feet of curbing ripped up and turned into a campfire pit. Kimberly Grubich and Preston Hall would like to think it's just a couple of teenagers doing something stupid, but you just never know.
"They always say they think it's kids being kids, just messing around," said Grubich. "But obviously, the fire thing is a bit scary being really close to home."
"It doesn't seem like there is any point to vandalize your own neighborhood," said Hall. "This is where we live."
Right now, Phoenix police don't have a lot of leads to go, but it's possible a homeowner has some security camera footage that might solve the case. Crofts wants them caught before they do any more damage.
"I think it's a nice family neighborhood, and we'd like it to stay that way," said Crofts.
If anyone has any information about the vandalism, contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.