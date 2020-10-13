SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Vandals have been going after campaign signs and flags in a Scottsdale neighborhood off of Bell Road, and they only seem to be targeting one political party.
“There seems to be a lot of Trump support on this street,” said Randy Marema.
You can see flags, signs, bumper stickers, and banners in several yards. But Monday night, several of those displays of support were slashed or stolen.
“They basically just defaced and destroyed a lot of political signs, which is obviously illegal,” said another victim, Kevin Beamon.
Around midnight Peter Cohen’s security camera caught two people who tried jumping and climbing up his flag pole until they finally tore down the ‘Trump 2020’ flag and ran off with it. The same thing happened half an hour earlier in a different part of the neighborhood. It also appears vandals sliced Cohen’s yard signs in half because they couldn’t pull the iron stake from the ground.
Down the street, Marema’s Trump flag hangs in tatters from the top of his front porch. It looks like someone tried to pull it down but couldn’t quite reach because only the top half of the flag remains.
“When they come right up to the doorway and go into a hallway and rip a flag down, that made me feel really violated,” Marema said.
There are a few Biden signs in the neighborhood, and they were left untouched, like at Marianne Amato’s house. She was just as shocked as her neighbors.
“It’s unacceptable,” she said. “I would feel the same way if somebody took my sign. Everybody has the right to an opinion.”
The victims filed reports with police. Cohen raised a spare Trump flag back up his pole before most people even noticed. “I’m well stocked, of course, just for this kind of cases,” he said.
“We can disagree agreeably,” Beamon said. “Apparently, they can’t.”