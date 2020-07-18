PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Back to school for the 2020-2021 is starting off a little different than normal with majority of classes starting with online instruction in Arizona in hopes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Either way, students are going to need school supplies to help with their studying and coursework.

LIST: Phoenix-area school districts reveal back-to-school plans The start time for schools has been pushed back, but some school districts will be starting sooner with online classes.

Valleywise Health and its foundation will be providing students with free backpacks filled with school supplies at four of their Family Learning Center locations Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the underserved families around the Valley.

"Families interested in backpacks can call 602-344-1352, for information while supplies last. Pick-up times will be assigned."

We exceeded our fundraising goal of $10,000 and provided 1,500 backpacks, filled with school supplies, to the four @valleywise_az Family Learning Centers.A special thank you to our friends at @ClearTitleAZ for generously donating children's masks for each backpack. pic.twitter.com/5Jnek7Ya5o — Valleywise Health Foundation (@ValleywiseHthF) July 17, 2020

Family Learning Centers provide guidance for parents on things including nutrition, parenting tips, health, safety literacy and child development.

Valleywise also wants to make sure parents get their children their yearly wellness test. If you want to book your child for a wellness check, you can do so here.

According to the Valleywise Health Foundation website, they raised $10,830 which is $830 over their goal. They are still taking donations.