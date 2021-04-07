MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Jason Bourne finds comfort in golfing. But a recent experience on the green left the grandfather and Marine Corps veteran disturbed. While at the 13th hole at Arizona Golf Resort in Mesa, Bourne said he came across a figure hanging by a noose.
"We look up and what we saw was a black man hanging from a tree. His ankles were shackled up, his hands were behind his back," said Bourne.
The figure is hanging from a tree in a backyard overlooking the golf course. The homeowner, Wade Brooks, said it is all a misunderstanding and the figure doesn't represent a black man, rather a "cowboy horse thief" with a backstory that isn't rooted in racism or hate. "He has been out stealing horses, out in the desert. He hasn't had a shower," said Brooks.
Bourne said he isn't buying it and wants the figure removed. He reported it to the Mesa Police Department. A Mesa detective told Arizona's Family, "At this time, there is no crime involved. While many might see the described art scene as poor taste, the investigation has not uncovered any hate or bias."
While Brooks said he refuses to take the figure down, Bourne is pleading with him to have compassion for those who are offended.
"Try to understand where we are coming from, be a little sensitive to what is going on in the world today," said Bourne.