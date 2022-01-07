SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5 ) - It's almost everyone's favorite time of the year in the Valley - the best weather combined with huge events like the Waste Management Open and spring training. With that comes a boom in tourism, which typically is a great thing for restaurants, but will they be able to keep up this year with server shortages?

"We're definitely struggling anywhere from the front of the house servers, bartenders, bussers, to even a bigger issue the back of the house – dishwashers, line cooks," said Steve McDonald, owner of Social Tap Eatery.

Social Tap is a restaurant and bar in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. He said they lost several servers and staff all at once- ahead of some of the biggest Scottsdale events of the year. "I am concerned just meeting our guests' expectations of what they want from us," said McDonald. "'I can't seat you right now,' and they're like, 'Well, you have an open table right now,' and I'm like, 'I know, but I don't have a server to serve you. I don't have people in the kitchen to cook your food.'"

Arizona restaurants continue to struggle hiring during 'The Great Resignation' According to a new job report, a record 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November. It's a record that's now being called 'The Great Resignation.'

He said so much of his staff are already working major overtime hours, and he's even resorted to friendly bribes. "Hey, I'll give you an extra $100 if you can stay for a second shift. Literally, that's what it's come down to," McDonald said.

His restaurant isn't alone. A quick search on Friday of server jobs just in Phoenix on the website Zip Recruiter shows over 5,400 open positions were posted. "I've been in this industry for 20 years leading this organization. I've never seen it this bad," said Steve Chucri, president of the Arizona Restaurant Association.

He said they're looking at ways to offset some of the in-house challenges. "We've got to-go cocktails now that that's a state law. We're trying to figure out how to refine the to-go business even more so than we did in 2020 because our to-go sales are still very high," he said.

Restaurants anxious as omicron, high food costs take toll While U.S. restaurants have seen sales climb compared with last year, staffing remains a challenge and costs are up because of inflation.

Chucri said they're excited to welcome tourists to the Valley and serve them. He just asks everyone to pack their patience when it comes to capacity and wait times.