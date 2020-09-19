SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Just hours before President Donald Trump gave his blessing for the Tiktok, Oracle deal, Valley social media stars weren't sure if TikTok was going to be in the app store tomorrow. Some are using the app for educational purposes or to help others.

Dr. Aria Young uses TikTok to educate the public about their bodies. "I generally like to be very entertaining. I don't want people to be bored, I don't want people to be bored when they're learning about their bodies," said Dr. Young. She has more than 140,000 followers, some of her videos have eclipsed a million views. The online exposure has translated into offline business. "I'll be honest, it's worked very well. I really think again the personality comes through there," said Dr. Young. "I've been able to show people that, I'm empathetic and I really care about teaching them."

The naturopathic doctor has a roller coaster of emotions as President Donald Trump vowed to remove TikTok from app stores on Sunday and possibly enact further restrictions in the future. That appears to be off the table after the President gave Oracle his blessing after they made a deal with TikTok's Chinese parent company. President Trump initially had concerns regarding cyber-security with user data. "I really hope it doesn't go away, I have, like I said have been able to relate to a lot of people and gained so many good connections in that way," said Dr. Young.